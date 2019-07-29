More Heat Expected in Riverside County Before Temperatures Cool By Midweek

Scorching temperatures are expected again Monday in Riverside County, but cooler temperatures will arrive midweek before the region heats up again heading into the weekend.

A high pressure system that hung over Southern California through the weekend will make its way east and leave the region by Tuesday, headed toward the Oklahoma Panhandle before turning back toward the west. forecasters said.

Monsoonal moisture will return to Riverside County on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing a slight chance of thunderstorms in the county mountains on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. It could also make the heat feel even hotter than what the thermometer reflects.

High temperatures Monday are expected to reach 97 degrees in Riverside, 111 in Palm Springs, 97 in Beaumont and 89 in Temecula.

Highs in the Coachella Valley are expected to drop to the low 100s by Wednesday before heating back up to around 110 by the weekend, forecasters said.

Cooling centers are open daily across the county, providing residents who do not live in climate-controlled environments a free, cool space to relax until the evening hours.

A complete list of cooling centers is available at http://www.capriverside.org/Portals/0/PDF/Cool/2019–Cool–Center–Directory–7–10 — 2019.pdf.