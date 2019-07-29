One Injured In Cathedral City Shooting

A search was continuing Monday for suspects in a pre-dawn shooting in Cathedral City that left one person injured.

Police received multiple calls reporting gunshots around 3:45 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Mission Drive and San Antonio Drive, according to Cathedral City police Cmdr. Julio Luna.

Responding officers found a 36-year-old man who had been struck in the upper body. He told police his vehicle had been fired on numerous times.

The man, who was not publicly identified, was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs for treatment of what was described as a non- life-threatening wound, Luna said.

Police searched the area for the suspect vehicle, described as a dark- colored sedan — possibly a Ford Crown Victoria or Mercury Grand Marquis — occupied by at least three men, but weren’t able to locate any suspects, Luna said.