One Struck and Killed In Coachella

Authorities were Monday investigating the death of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Coachella.

The man died at the scene of the collision, which occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 46000 block of Dillon Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The driver, who was not arrested, was cooperative with sheriff’s deputies who arrived to investigate the crash and was later taken to a hospital for medical observation, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Drugs and alcohol were not believed to be factors in the accident.

Deputies did not immediately release the victim’s name or age.