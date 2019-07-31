Former Wildomar Youth Pastor Charged with Molesting Child

A former Wildomar youth pastor accused of molesting a girl nearly 30 years ago was out of custody Wednesday after posting a $120,000 bond.

Laverne Paul Fox, 60, was arrested in Erie, Pennsylvania, last month and was extradited to Riverside County over the weekend. He had been slated to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon on charges of lewd acts on a child, oral copulation of a minor and forced sexual penetration of a child under 16 years old, but bailed out of the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Tuesday night.

It was unclear whether Fox would be returning to Pennsylvania or remaining in California until his new arraignment date of Oct. 2 at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta.

According to sheriff’s Sgt. Glenn Warrington, detectives became aware of Fox’s alleged offenses while conducting a separate investigation into the sexual abuse of three teenage girls by another youth pastor, 46-year-old Malo Victor Monteiro of Colton.

Monteiro, who committed the crimes while employed by the First Baptist Church in Wildomar, pleaded guilty last November to seven sex-related felonies and was sentenced to five years and four months in state prison under a plea agreement authorized by Superior Court Judge Kelly Hansen, without input from the District Attorney’s Office.

Court records show that Fox is accused of sexual assaults on an unnamed victim in 1991 and 1992. The locations and circumstances were not detailed, nor was there any indication that Monteiro and Fox were acquainted.

Fox, whom sheriff’s investigators said also goes by Paul Fox Laverne, has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.