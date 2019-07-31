Man Arrested For Desert Hot Springs Carjacking

A parolee suspected in a Desert Hot Springs carjacking is expected in court Wednesday.

Peter Meraz, 48, was arrested Saturday morning in connection with the carjacking that occurred Friday in the 66800 block of Pierson Boulevard, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

Meraz was taken into custody on Palm Drive south of Hacienda Avenue, and was booked into the Indio jail on suspicion of carjacking, violating parole, vandalism and obstructing an officer, jail records show.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio Wednesday morning, according to the jail website.