North Carolina gun shop billboard mocks 4 congresswomen, calls them ‘idiots’

A billboard in North Carolina is drawing a lot of attention.

The controversial sign involves the recent dispute between President Donald Trump and four Democratic members of Congress, according to WTVC.

The billboard is for a gun shop, Cherokee Guns.

The sign shows photos of Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts. Above their pictures it says “The 4 Horsemen Cometh are Idiots.”

Below their pictures, the sign says “Signed, the Deplorables.”

Cherokee Guns posted to Facebook, saying they stand behind Trump and their new billboard. The shop is going to start selling a bumper sticker version of the sign.

“I was just appalled by it. I’ve lived here all my life and I think it’s divisive,” resident Randy Barnett told WTVC, regarding the billboard. “I hope it’s not who we represent now.”

The owner of the store told WTVC the sign is meant to support the president, and has nothing to do with race.

“We don’t like their message of turning this country into a socialist country,” he said. “That’s the message, nothing more to read than that.”

On Facebook, the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence condemned the billboard and called it “violent rhetoric.”