RSO: Man At Large After Two Alleged Kidnapping Attempts

Sheriff’s deputies were Wednesday searching for a San Jacinto man suspected in an abduction attempt that occurred a day after he was released on bail following his arrest on suspicion of trying to lure a teenager into his car.

A report came in around 12:30 p.m. Sunday of a man trying to lure a 15- year-old into his car near the intersection of Esplanade and San Jacinto avenues in the city of San Jacinto, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Tommy Mix.

Witnesses told deputies that the suspect was seen driving a black, four-door Nissan sedan with Arizona license plates. Based on that information, deputies were able to find and arrest Billie Fenter, 40, who was booked on suspicion of annoying or molesting a child.

Two days later, deputies went to Esplanade and San Jacinto avenues — the same intersection — in response to another attempted kidnapping report about 5:30 p.m., Mix said. He said witnesses’ description of the crime, the suspect and the vehicle involved all were similar to the circumstances of Fenter’s arrest on Sunday, and deputies checked jail records and discovered Fenter had been released from jail on Monday.

The victim in the Tuesday abduction attempt positively identified Fenter, Mix said.

Deputies conducted a “widespread” search for the suspect, but could not find him, and asked for anyone with information on Fenter’s whereabouts to call them at 951-776-1099.