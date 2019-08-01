Community Steps Up to Help Palm Springs Animal Shelter in Need

When we met little Tun Tun, a terrier mix, he was just dropped off at the Palm Springs Animal Shelter by his owner who is homeless and could no longer keep him, and Max, a cute little chestnut pup, didn’t understand why his family couldn’t take him along to their new place and scruffy little Dolly, she was doing everything she could to get our attention in hopes we’d take her out of the kennel and play with her.

But after our story aired, all of them found forever homes.

“It has been amazing, our community is a community of animal lovers but they really, they really stepped up for us we have adopted out over 50 animals since the story last went our so in a little over a week,” says Gabrielle Amster, the executive director of the Palm Springs Animal Shelter.

Last week, through our story, the shelter issued a call for help. On top of a summer with fewer donations and adoptions, their at capacity shelter was being overwhelmed with pets from people with housing issues.

But thanks to you, our viewers and online friends that tide is turning.

“It was absolutely heartfelt and overwhelming the minute the story hit the news we started to see a lot of activity at our online donations at our online donation page,” says Judy Olivas, development director of Friends of the Palm Springs Animal Shelter, adding the totals aren’t in yet, “it keeps coming in, so far we’ve raised more than $8000 due to the story and the sharing of the story through social media and also from NBC.”

But Even Palm Springs Police Chief Bryan Reyes knows it will take a lot more action to care for and adopt the more than 300 pets here.

“What do you think Porkchop? We got this, don’t we?” said Chief Reyes to a pot bellied pig he bonded with at the shelter.

Porkchop and the staff are thankful to those who opened their hearts and homes.

“We could not be more grateful, I mean it changed everything for us here at the shelter and has really, really given us you know a fresh start moving through a very difficult time,” said Amster.

We, at NBC Palm Springs are grateful to our viewers and online friends who always answer the call to help people and animals in need. You’re all heart. Thank you.

If you want to donate to help the Palm Springs Animal Shelter click here: Palm Springs Animal Shelter.

To visit or inquire about adoption call or visit:

Palm Springs Animal Shelter

4575 E Mesquite Ave,

Palm Springs, CA 92264

Phone: (760) 416-5718