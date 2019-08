Crews Douse Fire At Commercial Building Near Indio

A fire broke out Wednesday evening at a large workshop in an unincorporated area near Indio, but no injuries were reported.

The fire was reported about 8:35 p.m. in the 31000 block of Pace Lane, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Officials reported about 9:40 p.m. that the blaze had been contained.

Crews were expected to remain at the scene for extended overhaul operations, the fire department reported.