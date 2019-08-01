Fire At Palm Desert Business Complex Closes Cook Street

A fire broke out a Palm Desert business complex early Thursday morning, and a major street was expected to be closed in the area for much of the day as crews work to clean up after the blaze.

Firefighters responded to a fire on Joni Drive near Cook Street about 5 a.m., according to Cal Fire Riverside.

Heavy smoke and flames were reported coming from the building located in an industrial area that includes multiple automotive-related businesses.

Crews were continuing to extinguish the fire around 6:45 a.m., Cal Fire tweeted.

By about 9:30 a.m., firefighters and city of Palm Desert Public Works crews were working on cleaning up the damage caused by the fire. Southbound lanes of Cook Street were closed at Avenue 42, Palm Desert spokesman David Hermann said.

Drivers heading south on Cook were being diverted onto Green Way, where they can turn around to take Hovley Lane east or west to another north- south thoroughfare such as Portola Avenue, Washington Street or Monterey Avenue, Hermann said.

Northbound lanes of Cook Street are unaffected.

