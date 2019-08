Tamarisk Trees Catch Fire Along I-10 in Palm Desert

Fire crews are working to extinguish Tamarisk trees along Interstate 10 in Palm Desert.

The first was first reported around 9:56am between Cook Street and Washington Street near the railroad tracks.

Evacuations of nearby residents were canceled around 10:25am, while the train tracks have also been shut down.

Stay tuned with NBC Palm Springs as this breaking news story develops.