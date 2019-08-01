Trump Imposes 10 Percent Tariff on $300B in Chinese Goods

It was going so well for stocks on Thursday. That is until President Donald Trump announced a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports.

The Dow had been up 311 points, and the S&P 500 was on pace for its best day in six weeks, after a poor manufacturing report gave investors hope that the Fed will once again cut rates later this year.

But the theme that weaker manufacturing would justify further monetary stimulus for the economy didn’t hold. The Dow fell nearly 200 points Thursday.

President Donald Trump said on Twitter that the United States would be “putting a small additional tariff of 10% on the remaining 300 billion dollars of goods and products coming from China into our country.”

This is on top of the $250 billion worth of goods that got hit with a 25% tariff.

Trump said that China hadn’t been buying the US agricultural products it had agreed to buy. He added that the United States was looking forward to “continuing our positive dialogue with China on a comprehensive trade deal,” and called the trade talks earlier this week constructive.

The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all dropped into negative territory following the tweets.

And it didn’t end at stocks. US oil prices plummeted more than 7% to $54.30 a barrel after the remarks. The 10-year Treasury bond yield sat at 1.8986%, far below they key level of 2%, and the dollar was down 0.2%, measured by the ICE US Dollar Index.

Earlier in the day, the Institute for Supply Management said US manufacturing activity was at its lowest level since August 2016 in July, slowing from the previous month. The decline “confirms that the downturn in the factory sector continued into the third quarter, and suggests that Fed officials are right to be concerned about the impact of slowing global growth on the US economy,” wrote Capital Economics senior US economist Andrew Hunter in a note.

Global demand is also slowing, so manufacturing could weaken further in the months to come, Hunter said.

The ongoing trade spat could make this worse.

Stocks posted their worst day in two months Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed would not issue a series of rate cuts over the long term. But worsening US manufacturing may persuade Fed policymakers to cut rates again this year, which could boost companies’ bottom lines.