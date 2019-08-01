Weather Expected To Heat Up Heading into Weekend in Riverside County

Temperatures are expected to begin rising throughout Riverside County Thursday and continue heating up through this weekend, potentially reaching triple digits in the Riverside metropolitan area, according to the National Weather Service.

A high pressure system centered over the Texas panhandle will arrive by this weekend and bring scorching temperatures to the region, forecasters said. Monsoonal moisture will be mostly suppressed to the south and the east, but the humidity could return by the middle of next week.

The mercury is expected to reach the low 100s by Saturday in the Riverside metropolitan area, while temperatures in the Coachella Valley could reach 111 on Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures are expected to reach 97 degrees in Riverside, 108 in Palm Springs, 97 in the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning and 88 in Temecula.

Conditions are expected to begin cooling off on Tuesday, forecasters said.

Cooling centers are open daily across the county, providing residents who do not live in climate-controlled environments a free, cool space to relax until the evening hours.

A complete list of cooling centers is available at http://www.capriverside.org/Portals/0/PDF/Cool/2019–Cool–Center–Directory–7–10 — 2019.pdf.