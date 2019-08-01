Woman Killed In Crash With La Quinta Cove Sign

A woman died when she lost control of her car and struck a neighborhood marker sign in La Quinta, officials said Thursday.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single-vehicle traffic collision at the intersection of Calle Sinaloa and Eisenhower Drive just after 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. David Aldrich.

It’s believed Miki Cortez, 57, of La Quinta, was driving a silver BMW when she failed to negotiate the roundabout at Eisenhower and Calle Sinaloa, colliding with the concrete La Quinta Cove sign at the intersection.

Cortez was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the crash, according to the Riverside County Coroner’s Bureau.

Deputies don’t believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, Aldrich said.