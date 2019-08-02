Chick-fil-A is king: Chain named America’s favorite fast-food restaurant in new survey

Dear Californians: You might want to sit down for this.

According to Market Force’s annual satisfaction survey, In-N-Out is no longer the reigning fast-food restaurant in the country.

While ranking No. 1 overall on 2018’s survey, the West Coast-based burger chain has now been unseated by Georgia-based Chick-fil-A.

In this survey of more than 7,600 consumers, In-N-Out received a composite loyalty index of 73%, but Chick-fil-A secured the crown with 79%. This index was broken down into different categories: food quality, speed of service, value for money, healthy options, overall cleanliness, staff friendliness, curb appeal and atmosphere.

The In-N-Out staff is pretty friendly with a score of 73% in this category, but at 82%, Chick-fil-A staff is even friendlier. Plus, Chick-fil-A eclipsed everyone with an 82% score in overall cleanliness.

Second place overall went to Louisiana-based chicken restaurant Raising Cane’s with a 78% composite loyalty index score.