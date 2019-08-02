Login
tv
Search for:
News
Local
Crime
Community
Sports
National
#Trending
Desert Living
Weather
You Ask. We Investigate.®
Lifestyle
Entertainment
NBCares
Your Health Matters
My Local Valley
News Team
About Us
Interactive
tv
connect
Weather
Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast 8 2 2019
tvguy321
August 2, 2019 9:05 PM
August 2, 2019 9:10 PM
Most Popular Stories
Weather
Video
Mike's Friday Evening Forecast 8 2 2019
August 2, 2019
Community
Local
CalFire
Car Fire
Car on Fire
City of Palm Desert
City Officials
Code
code enforcement
Costco
Fire
Palm Desert
Video
Scorched Car Left in Parking Lot For Over A Week
August 2, 2019
Crime
Local
LAPD
Murrieta
Officer Juan Diaz
raid
Riverside County
Video
LAPD Raids Homes, Arrests Three Suspects in Murder of LAPD Officer
August 2, 2019
#trending
Fatal Shooting
Officer Involved Shooting
Texas
trending
Welfare Check
Texas officer kills a woman while shooting at an unrestrained dog, police say
August 2, 2019
#trending
Attempted Murder
Coffee
Ex-Wife
Marriage
Michigan
Poison
trending
Ex-husband who poisoned wife's coffee sentenced to 60 weekend days in jail
August 2, 2019
View More
Related Articles
Community
Local
Scorched Car Left in Parking Lot For Over A Week
Crime
Local
LAPD Raids Homes, Arrests Three Suspects in Murder of LAPD Officer
Community
Local
Newly Hired Teachers Prepare for the School Year