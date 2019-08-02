Newly Hired Teachers Prepare for the School Year

There are just a few more days of summer break left, Wednesday will be the first day of school for many students in the Coachella Valley, next week will also be the first day in the classroom for new teachers.

It is technically already last-minute back to school shopping, and new teachers like Kathleen Eleny have been waiting for this moment for years.

Eleny said, “I’m excited to have my own classroom, have my own students do my own teaching style.” She has been a substitute teacher for the Palm Springs Unified School District as she finished her studies, she now finally has her own classroom.

The PSUSD welcomed 62 new hires for the school year at a yearly district training.

It is a diverse pool with veteran educators as well as first-time-teachers, some of them now call their past instructors colleagues.

Rebeca Bush went to local schools and graduated from Palm Springs High School, she returned to the desert to begin her teaching career.

Bush said, “It’s very different being on the kid’s side, versus the teacher’s side but being able for them to help me with supplies, ideas, or anything like that had been very helpful for me.”

Michael Case is one of the new hires with plenty of years of teaching experience in the East Coast, he teaches math and technology and he is looking forward to bring his lessons into local classrooms.

Case said, “I think for the students is to know that they are math smart, I like to do things with money, so every kid perceives a dollar bill but then you break it down to percents, decimals and fractions.”

As children around the Coachella Valley get ready to set their alarms early once again, their teachers like Camille McIntosh have been preparing for weeks.

McIntosh said, “We’ve already been in our classrooms setting-up for two weeks, some teachers even come in throughout the whole summer so teachers don’t get a full summer off but it’s amazing.”

The first day of school for the Palm Springs Unified School District is August 7.