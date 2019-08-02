Palm Springs Post Office to Relocate

After a public meeting was held on April 13, 2019 to announce the need to relocate retail services from the current Palm Springs Post Office location at 333 E. Amado Road, Palm Springs, CA, 92262, a final decision has been made.

The Postal Service’s goal is to select a new customer service location as close to the current site as possible.

The relocation was made necessary due to the expiration of the lease at the current location.

The relocation was overall well received by the community, and the Postal Service received no comments opposing it.

The Postal Service anticipates providing the same services at the new location as are currently provided at the existing location. Additionally, the Postal Service plans to continue services at the existing Post Office until the replacement facility is open and operating as a Post Office.