Scorching Heat Expected All Weekend in Riverside County

A heat wave this weekend will send Riverside County temperatures soaring into the triple digits.

A high pressure system moving in from the east will bring scorching temperatures until Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The Coachella Valley is not expected to see significant cooling until Wednesday.

No monsoonal moisture is expected with the system, but humid conditions could return early next week, forecasters said.

The mercury is expected to reach 106 on Sunday in the Riverside metropolitan area, while Palm Springs could see highs of 116 on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

High temperatures Friday are expected to reach 101 degrees in Riverside, 115 in Palm Springs, 101 in the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning and 95 in Temecula.

NWS officials urged residents to drink plenty of fluids and check up on elderly relatives and neighbors, especially those without air conditioning.

Cooling centers are open daily across the county, providing residents who do not live in climate-controlled environments a free, cool space to relax until the evening hours.

A complete list of cooling centers is available at http://www.capriverside.org/Portals/0/PDF/Cool/2019–Cool–Center–Directory–7–10 — 2019.pdf.