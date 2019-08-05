Another Day of Heat Expected in Riverside County

Two heat warnings covering the Inland Empire and the Coachella Valley were cancelled Monday morning, but warm weather is still expected Monday throughout Riverside County, according to the National Weather Service.

An excessive heat warning covering the Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning and a heat advisory covering the Riverside metropolitan area were originally set to last until 8 p.m. Monday.

Forecasters decided to cancel the warnings because temperatures were not as intense as expected on Sunday and the heat is expected to remain around the same Monday, NWS meteorologist Stefanie Sullivan said.

The high pressure system that brought extreme heat over the weekend is expected to make its way east on Tuesday, bringing a drop in temperatures throughout the region, Sullivan said.

High temperatures Monday are expected to reach 100 degrees in Riverside, 113 in Palm Springs, 100 in the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning and 92 in Temecula.

Cooling centers are open daily across the county, providing residents who do not live in climate-controlled environments a free, cool space to relax until the evening hours.

A complete list of cooling centers is available at http://www.capriverside.org/Portals/0/PDF/Cool/2019–Cool–Center–Directory–7–10 — 2019.pdf.

After the significant cooling on Tuesday, temperatures are expected to drop a degree or two each day through Friday, Sullivan said.