Dry Lightning Possible Throughout Riverside County This Morning

Temperatures are expected to cool off throughout Riverside County Tuesday, but monsoonal moisture will create a chance of dry lightning in the Inland Empire and the Coachella Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

A wave of moisture moving up from the south will bring a chance of dry lightning Tuesday morning in the Riverside metropolitan area, the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning and the Coachella Valley, NWS meteorologist Stefanie Sullivan said.

No precipitation is expected in those areas because the moisture is positioned higher than it usually is and any rainfall will evaporate before reaching the ground, Sullivan said.

The county mountains has the greatest chance of measurable precipitation — 20 percent — and could have thunderstorm activity until this evening.

Temperatures in the deserts will be significantly cooler Tuesday after Palm Springs saw a record-setting temperature of 121 degrees on Monday, according to the NWS. The previous high for that date, 120 degrees, had stood since 1969.

High temperatures Tuesday are expected to reach 99 degrees in Riverside, 107 in Palm Springs, 97 in the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning and 89 in Temecula.

For the remainder of the week, temperatures are expected to remain around the same and dry, seasonal weather is expected to return by this weekend, forecasters said.

Cooling centers are open daily across the county, providing residents who do not live in climate-controlled environments a free, cool space to relax until the evening hours.

A complete list of cooling centers is available at http://www.capriverside.org/Portals/0/PDF/Cool/2019–Cool–Center–Directory–7–10 — 2019.pdf.