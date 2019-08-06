Blaze Erupts near Mobile Homes in Whitewater

A fire broke out Tuesday in the vicinity of mobile homes in Whitewater, scorching two acres before it was partially contained.

The non-injury blaze was reported about 3:20 p.m. near the intersection of Desert View Avenue and Laurel Crest Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Seven engine crews and a hand crew, numbering over 50 personnel, were sent to the location and encountered flames burning in vegetation close to a doublewide trailer. It was unclear whether the property was damaged.

Cal Fire air tankers and helicopters were initially dispatched to the scene, but were recalled when ground crews made fast progress encircling the blaze.

There was no word on what sparked the fire.