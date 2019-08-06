Man Arrested After Chase In Palm Desert

A man led deputies on a brief chase after they showed up Tuesday to conduct a welfare check, initially unaware that he was wanted on a felony warrant, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Deputies received a call around 11 a.m asking for a welfare check on a man in the 72000 block of Fred Waring Drive.

When deputies responded to the call, they learned the man they were checking on was the subject of an outstanding felony warrant — for what was not immediately clear.

They tried to detain the man, but he got into a car and drove off, triggering a pursuit that ended about a mile away near the intersection of Alamo Drive and Kavanaugh Court, where he was taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s department.

The man’s name was not immediately released.