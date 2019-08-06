Photos of Texas Officers Escorting a Suspect Using Rope Spark Outrage

A Texas police chief has apologized after photos went viral show mounted police officers escorting a man using a rope.

Photos show a man being pulled with a rope by Galveston Police officers.

The man was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing after being warned several times not to do so.

The photos went viral and sparked outrage online.

Now, the Galveston Police Chief has apologize in a statement, saying in part that the officers “showed poor judgment in this instance and could have waited for a transport.”

He went on to say that the department will immediately do away with the procedure.

The attorney for the family, Melissa Morris, says, “I’m appalled. I believe the way that they handled him was disgusting. The family is offended, the family is upset.”

“I mean someone just happened to be driving by and saw this and was so, like, upset at the way that it looked, just the humiliating nature of the way that he was arrested,” she went on to say.