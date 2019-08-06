Police: 5-year-old girl likely dead after mother found killed in South Carolina apartment

A South Carolina woman was found killed in her apartment and her missing 5-year-old daughter is likely dead, according to police.

Nevaeh Lashy Adams has been missing since Monday evening after a relative discovered her mother’s body.

Sumter Police Department officials said they interviewed the suspect, 28-year-old Daunte Maurice Johnson, who admitted to killing 29-year-old Sharee Bradley and her daughter, with whom he was acquainted.

Johnson also told police where they could find Navaeh.

“Finding this little girl is first and foremost and we have and will continue to use every resource available to make that happen,” Chief Russell Roark said in a news release. “Our prayers are with the family and we will continue to assist them throughout this tragic ordeal.”

Police haven’t said Navaeh’s mother died. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Johnson has a criminal record in other states and is a suspect in a Missouri homicide, according to police.

He is being held in the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on a murder charge.