Attempted Kidnapping Suspect Sought by Riverside Police

Police in Riverside asked for the public’s help this morning in locating a man suspected of the attempted kidnapping of a teenage girl in the city’s Arlanza neighborhood.

Police responded to the 6200 block of Rutland Avenue, south of Arlington Avenue, about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and learned the teenage girl was walking on the sidewalk when the suspect approached her from a parked vehicle, grabbed her, tried to force her into his vehicle and struck her with a metal object, according to Officer Ryan Railsback of the Riverside Police Department.

The victim was able to fight off the suspect and run away and the suspect got into his vehicle and left the area, Railsback said.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his 30s, 5 feet 5, with a thin build, dark or tan skin, round face, clean shaven and last seen wearing a charcoal gray t-shirt, black jeans and tan work boots, Railsback said.

Police described the suspect vehicle as a 2010 to 2013 white Toyota Tundra 4-door pickup with dark tinted windows and unknown license plates.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or suspect vehicle was asked to contact Detective Christi Arnold at 951-353-7945 or carnold@riversideca.gov or Detective Brandi Merrill at 951-3537120 or bmerrill@riversideca.gov. Anonymous tips can be emailed to rpdtips@riversideca.gov.