Man Arrested After Palm Desert Chase ID’d

A parolee suspected of crashing a sedan into a car while leading deputies on a pursuit remained behind bars Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a call around 11 a.m Tuesday asking for a welfare check on a man in the 72000 block of Fred Waring Drive in Palm Desert and learned he was wanted on a felony arrest warrant.

Deputies spotted the suspect in a gray sedan, driving erratically, and tried to pull him over, sheriff’s Sgt. Joe Ruiz said. When he failed to stop, deputies gave chase.

The man crashed the sedan into an occupied vehicle near state Route 74 and Shadow Mountain Drive a little less than two miles away, but kept going, according to Ruiz. He was arrested in the driveway of a home near the intersection of Alamo Drive and Kavanaugh Court.

Jose Matus, 26, of Coachella was arrested on the warrant — the details of which were unavailable — and was also booked on suspicion of violating parole, felony evading, driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of a crash, according to jail records. He was being held without bail at the Indio jail.