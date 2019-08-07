Thunderstorms Possible in Riverside County Mountains and Deserts

Thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday afternoon in the Riverside County mountains, the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning and the Coachella Valley, according to the National Weather Service

Monsoonal moisture moving up from the south could produce thunderstorms, strong winds and brief periods of heavy rainfall in those areas, NWS meteorologist Samantha Connolly said.

Any thunderstorms that do develop are expected to clear from the mountains and deserts by Wednesday evening, Connolly said.

The chance of measurable precipitation has been set at 20 percent Wednesday in all three areas.

High temperatures Wednesday are expected to reach 95 degrees in Riverside, 105 in Palm Springs, 96 in the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning and 87 in Temecula.

A low pressure system moving inland on Thursday will bring slightly cooler temperatures throughout the county this weekend, forecasters said.