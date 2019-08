Frontier Airlines offering free flights to people with last name Green or Greene

Frontier Airlines is offering free flights for people with the last name Green or Greene on Aug. 13.

It’s part of the airlines’ Green Week focusing on fuel efficiency and sustainability.

Those eligible can book a flight and then get a full refund on their trip up to $400.

Refunds will be awarded to to the original booking contact person by Sept. 15.

Eligible participants in this promotion must have documentation that Green or Greene is legally their last name.

