Preliminary Hearing Scheduled For Man Accused Of Shooting 2 Last Summer

A judge is scheduled Thursday to rule whether there is enough evidence for a documented gang member accused of shooting at two men in Desert Hot Springs, one of whom was hit multiple times, to stand trial on attempted murder and attempted robbery charges.

Richard Alex Bernal, 21, of Desert Hot Springs, faces four felony charges stemming from the Aug. 15, 2018, shooting.

Bernal was arrested more than a month after the attack, which left one of the victims suffering from four gunshot wounds, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Paul Heredia.

Desert Hot Springs police worked with the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force to identify Bernal as a suspect and arrested him on Sept. 28 near the 66000 block of Acoma Avenue.

A search warrant served at Bernal’s residence turned up “evidence related to the attempted homicide,” Heredia alleged at the time.

Bernal has remained in custody in lieu of $1 million bail since his arrest. Thursday’s preliminary hearing will enable a judge to decide if there are grounds for a trial. It was to have begun Wednesday but was postponed a day for reasons that were not explained.