Lucky Charms to sell giant marshmallow-only bags

If you’re a fan of the marshmallows inside Lucky Charms cereal, Lucky Charms is rolling out a product that’s just for you.

Starting in September, Lucky Charms will sell oversize marshmallow-only bags. The company is collaborating with Jet-Puffed to produce this product.

Lucky Charms Magically Delicious Marshmallows will be vanilla flavored and will feature the iconic green clovers, pink hearts, blue moons and yellow stars that all come in a bigger and puffier version of the original Lucky Charms shapes in the cereal.

You can purchase the marshmallows nationwide for $1.50.