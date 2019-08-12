Extreme Heat Expected Midweek in the Coachella Valley

Temperatures are expected to remain below average Monday in Riverside County, but extreme heat will arrive midweek in the Coachella Valley.

A high pressure system currently over Texas will make its way west and bring warmer temperatures each day through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to remain a few degrees below average Monday, rise to around average on Tuesday then heat up to around five degrees above average on Wednesday, forecasters said.

The NWS issued an excessive heat watch that will last from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening in the Coachella Valley.

The mercury in Palm Springs could rise to 112 on Wednesday and 113 on Thursday, forecasters said. Conditions are expected to remain dry throughout the hot spell.

High temperatures Monday are expected to reach 94 degrees in Riverside, 103 in Palm Springs, 94 in the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning and 84 in Temecula.

Cooling centers are open daily across the county, providing residents who do not live in climate-controlled environments a free, cool space to relax until the evening hours.

A complete list of cooling centers is available at http://www.capriverside.org/Portals/0/PDF/Cool/2019–Cool–Center–Directory–7–10 — 2019.pdf.