Wildfire Blackens 20 Acres in Beaumont

A brush fire that erupted Monday in Beaumont scorched roughly 20 acres before it was contained.

The non-injury blaze was reported about 9:20 a.m. along David Mountain Road, just west of Highway 79, on the southwestern edge of the city, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

An agency spokeswoman said that 17 engine crews and six hand crews, numbering more than 150 firefighters, were sent to the location and encountered flames burning through vegetation at a moderate rate.

No homes or other structures were damaged.

With the help of a Cal Fire water-dropping helicopter, crews stopped the fire by 10:30 a.m. They were expected to remain at the scene, mopping up, until mid-afternoon.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.