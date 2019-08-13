Man Accused of Torturing Girlfriend in Brutal Perret Park Attack

A man suspected of brutally attacking his girlfriend in a park along the shore of Lake Elsinore was in custody Tuesday, deputies said.

Riverside County sheriff’s deputies were called to Perret Park, in the Lakeland Village area, shortly after 6:30 a.m. Monday when a security guard reported a domestic violence incident between a man and a woman, sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Fredericks said.

When deputies arrived, they found the woman with “significant trauma.”

Her boyfriend, identified as 28-year-old Christopher Ferrian, was found nearby and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, torture, kidnapping and domestic violence — all felony charges, Fredericks said.

Ferrian was booked into the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center in French Valley, and jail records indicate his arraignment is scheduled later Tuesday at the Southwest Justice Center.