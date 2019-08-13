Officer Rescues Ducklings from Storm Drain

Duck, duck, cute!

Take a look at this California deputy down in a storm drain, rescuing little ducklings, one by one.

You can hear them happily quacking their way back to mom.

The deputies say they were on patrol when they were flagged down by someone who said they saw these little guys fall into the drain.

So one deputy immediately hopping in while the other caught this rare rescue mission on camera.

There were four of them down there, but one they were all safe and sound, they just waddled on their way with mom.