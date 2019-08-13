Suspect Reportedly Exposed Himself to Child in Home Gardens Area

Sheriff’s deputies were Tuesday warning of a report that a man stopped his car and exposed himself to a child walking in an unincorporated area near Riverside.

It happened around 5 p.m. Thursday. A child walking home from school near Indiana Avenue and November Drive in the Home Gardens neighborhood told authorities that a man stopped his vehicle nearby and tried speaking to the child in Spanish, Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Edward Soto said.

The child did not understand what the man was saying and noticed the man was holding his genitals in one hand while motioning for the child to come closer with his other hand, according to Soto.

The child — whose age and gender have not been disclosed — immediately ran from the area into a nearby residential neighborhood.

Authorities are looking for the suspect, described as a Hispanic man in his 40s with dark hair and a stubbly mustache, wearing a gray t-shirt and black work pants. His vehicle was described as a black four-door sedan, which had its windows rolled down at the time of the incident.

“The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is dedicated to maintaining a high quality of life and encourages citizens to report any suspicious activity they observe,” Soto said. “Parents are also encouraged to remind their children to always be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious citizens and activity as well. We ask all students to stay alert and exercise extreme caution while traveling to and from school every day.”

Deputies asked anyone who may have information on the incident to call them at 951-955-2600.