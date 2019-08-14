Extreme Heat Expected in the Inland Empire, Coachella Valley

Temperatures will soar into the triple digits Wednesday in the Inland Empire and extreme heat will blanket desert areas until cooler weather arrives heading into this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A high pressure system currently over northwest Mexico will make its way further west Wednesday, bringing extreme heat and dry conditions over the next two days, NWS meteorologist Stefanie Sullivan said.

The NWS issued an excessive heat warning for the Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, which will be in effect from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 9 p.m. Thursday.

A heat advisory will be in effect during that same time period in the Riverside metropolitan area.

Riverside could see highs of 102 degrees Wednesday and Thursday, while temperatures in Palm Springs will top out at 113 Wednesday and 112 Thursday, forecasters said.

High temperatures elsewhere Wednesday are expected to reach 102 in the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, 96 in Temecula, 104 in Hemet, 103 in Lake Elsinore and 86 in Idyllwild.

The NWS advised that those who work outdoors should avoid the midday sun, wear light, loose-fitting clothing and drink plenty of water.

Nighttime lows will remain in the low 80s until Friday in the Coachella Valley, meaning the minimal cooling at night could pose a health risk to those who don’t have access to air conditioning because the body needs time to cool down from the day’s heat, according to the NWS.

The combination of hot days and warm nights is expected to increase the threat of heat illness, and the NWS urged residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Cooling centers are open daily across the county, providing residents who do not live in climate-controlled environments a free, cool space to relax until the evening hours. A complete list of cooling centers is available at https://www.capriverside.org/Portals/0/PDF/Cool/2019_Cool_Center_Directory_7_10 _2019.pdf.

A trough of low pressure will make its way inland on Friday, causing temperatures to drop to around average throughout the weekend, Sullivan said.