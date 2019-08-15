Another Day of Extreme Heat Expected in the Inland Empire, Coachella Valley

Triple digit heat is expected again Thursday in the Inland Empire with extreme temperatures set to scorch desert areas until cooler conditions arrive heading into this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS issued an excessive heat warning for the Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, which will be in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday.

A heat advisory will also last until 9 p.m. Thursday in the Riverside metropolitan area.

A high pressure system is centered over northern Baja California, but a trough of low pressure will move inland on Friday and bring cooler temperatures this weekend, forecasters said.

Riverside could see a high of 105 degrees Thursday, while temperatures in the Coachella Valley will top out at 120, forecasters said. On Friday, the mercury in Riverside will reach 101 degrees and the high in the Coachella Valley will drop to 114.

High temperatures elsewhere Thursday are expected to reach 118 in the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, 95 in Temecula, 104 in Hemet, 101 in Lake Elsinore and 86 in Idyllwild.

The NWS advised that those who work outdoors should avoid the midday sun, wear light, loose-fitting clothing and drink plenty of water.

Nighttime lows in the Coachella Valley will remain in the low 80s until Friday, meaning the minimal cooling at night could pose a health risk to those who don’t have access to air conditioning because the body needs time to cool down from the day’s heat, according to the NWS.

The combination of hot days and warm nights is expected to increase the threat of heat illness, and the NWS urged residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Cooling centers are open daily across the county, providing residents who do not live in climate-controlled environments a free, cool space to relax until the evening hours.

A complete list of cooling centers is available at https://www.capriverside.org/Portals/0/PDF/Cool/2019_Cool_Center_Directory_7_10 _2019.pdf.