Baby Shark cereal launching this weekend

Baby Shark cereal do do do do… is coming to Sam’s Club this weekend.

Kellogg’s is launching Baby Shark cereal Saturday.

The limited edition cereal has berry flavored rings floating with marshmallows.

The cereal will be sold for $5.98 at all Sam’s Club locations before it’s release to select Walmart stores in late September.

Free samples will also be available at all Sam’s Club locations on Saturday.