Heat Wave Breaks Temperature Records In Riverside County

Multiple temperature records were broken in Riverside County Thursday as extreme temperatures scorched the Inland Empire and desert areas, with cooler conditions expected to arrive heading into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Palm Springs reached 119 degrees Thursday, breaking the previous record for Aug. 15 of 118; Thermal reached 120, topping the previous record of 116; and Indio was 116 degrees, one degree warmer than the previous record. The previous records were all set in 2015.

The weather service issued an excessive heat warning for the Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, which will be in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday.

A heat advisory will also be in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday in the Riverside metropolitan area.

A high pressure system is centered over northern Baja California, but a trough of low pressure will move inland on Friday and bring cooler temperatures this weekend, forecasters said.

Riverside saw a high of 98 degrees Thursday afternoon. On Friday, the mercury in Riverside will reach 101 degrees and the high in the Coachella Valley will drop to 114, forecasters predict.

High temperatures elsewhere reached 99 in Temecula, 100 in Hemet, 98 in Lake Elsinore and 87 in Idyllwild.

The weather service advised that those who work outdoors should avoid the midday sun, wear light, loose-fitting clothing and drink plenty of water.

Nighttime lows in the Coachella Valley will remain in the low 80s until Friday, meaning the minimal cooling at night could pose a health risk to those who don’t have access to air conditioning because the body needs time to cool down from the day’s heat, according to the weather service.

The combination of hot days and warm nights is expected to increase the threat of heat illness, and the weather service urged residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Cooling centers are open daily across the county, providing residents who do not live in climate-controlled environments a free, cool space to relax until the evening hours.

A complete list of cooling centers is available at https://www.capriverside.org/Portals/0/PDF/Cool/2019_Cool_Center_Directory_7_10 _2019.pdf.