Living Desert Zoo And Gardens Ranked No. 1 Zoo in U.S.

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens was named the Best Zoo in America by 24/7 Wall Street, as seen in USA Thursday, officials said Thursday.

The zoo in Palm Desert bested 272 zoos that 24/7 Wall Street looked at when compiling its list of the 20 best zoos in America, which was published on Aug. 12.

Only considered zoos with at least 50 Yelp reviews were considered. The list also includes the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, the Denver Zoo and the Santa Barbara Zoo.

“The Living Desert is honored by this recognition,” said Allen Monroe, president and CEO of The Living Desert. “This ranking is not based on the usual reader vote, but on an analysis of Yelp reviews, from actual customer feedback and options. Our guests love The Living Desert and we appreciate them taking the time to share their experiences with others, more so than any other zoo in the country.”

The Living Desert is open daily from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with the last admission at 1 p.m. until Sept. 30. Starting Oct. 1, the Zoo returns to regular hours, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, zoo officials said.