Peter Fonda, star of ‘Easy Rider,’ dies at age 79

Actor Peter Fonda, the star of “Easy Rider,” has died, his manager, Alan Somers, told CNN on Friday.

He was 79.

Fonda was a member of the Hollywood acting powerhouse family, as the son of legendary actor Henry Fonda and the brother of actress and activist Jane Fonda. His daughter is actress Bridget Fonda.