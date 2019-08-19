Extreme Heat Expected Again Midweek in the Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass

Temperatures will begin heating up Monday in Riverside County as another high pressure system is expected to bring extreme heat to the Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass by midweek.

A high pressure system passing through Mexico will cause temperatures to warm through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The mercury in the Coachella Valley could rise to 114 on Tuesday and 117 on Wednesday, then temperatures will drop heading into the weekend, forecasters said.

The NWS issued an excessive heat warning that will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

High temperatures Monday are expected to reach 93 degrees in Riverside, 107 in Palm Springs, 94 in the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning and 86 in Temecula.

Cooling centers are open daily across the county, providing residents who do not live in climate-controlled environments a free, cool space to relax until the evening hours.

A complete list of cooling centers is available at http://www.capriverside.org/Portals/0/PDF/Cool/2019–Cool–Center–Directory–7–10 — 2019.pdf.