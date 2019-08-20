Man Killed In Cathedral City Shooting Identified

A man died in a shooting in Cathedral City, and police continue to investigate.

Several 911 calls came in around 6:45 p.m. Sunday from callers reporting the sound of gunshots in an area of Aliso Road near Avenida Juarez and Avenida del Yermo, Cathedral City police Cmdr. Paul Herrera said.

Police headed to the area shortly after the calls came in and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, Herrera said.

Paramedics responded to help the man, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cathedral City police detectives were investigating the death as a homicide, Herrera said.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Daniel Venegas from Cathedral City.

Police asked anyone with information on the shooting to contact them at 760-770-0300, 760-202-2488 or at the department website at cathedralcitypolice.com.