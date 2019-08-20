Riverside County Continues To Heat Up, Peak of Heat Wave Expected Wednesday

Riverside County will continue to heat up Tuesday before the worst of the heat wave arrives on Wednesday.

A high pressure system building over the southwest will bring warmer temperatures each day until Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The mercury in the Coachella Valley could rise to 118 on Wednesday, then temperatures will drop significantly heading into the weekend, forecasters said.

The NWS issued an excessive heat warning that will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

High temperatures Tuesday are expected to reach 97 degrees in Riverside, 113 in Palm Springs, 113 in the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning and 90 in Temecula.

Nighttime lows could remain in the low 80s until Thursday in the Coachella Valley, meaning the minimal cooling at night could pose a health risk to those who don’t have access to air conditioning because the body needs time to cool down from the day’s heat, according to the NWS.

The combination of hot days and warm nights is expected to increase the threat of heat illness, and the NWS urged residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Cooling centers are open daily across the county, providing residents who do not live in climate-controlled environments a free, cool space to relax until the evening hours.

A complete list of cooling centers is available at http://www.capriverside.org/Portals/0/PDF/Cool/2019–Cool–Center–Directory–7–10 — 2019.pdf.