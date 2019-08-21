Deputy Wounded in Ambush Outside Lancaster Sheriff’s Station

A deputy was struck by gunfire Wednesday afternoon when he and other deputies were ambushed outside the Lancaster sheriff’s station, which was placed on lockdown.

The shots rang out at 2:53 p.m. at the sheriff’s station at 501 W. Lancaster Blvd., according to Deputy Morgan Arteaga of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The deputy was wounded in the right shoulder, Arteaga said. According to reports from the scene, he was able to walk inside the station and was in stable condition when taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Other deputies were fired on, as well, but were not wounded, Arteaga said.

A containment perimeter was set up and authorities were converging on a neighboring apartment complex where the suspect search appeared to be centered.