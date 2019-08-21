Extreme Heat Expected in Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass near Banning

Temperatures will soar into the triple digits Wednesday in the Inland Empire and extreme heat is expected in the Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning that will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass.

A high pressure system currently centered off the coast to the southwest will be replaced by a trough of low pressure moving inland on Thursday, but until then temperatures will remain hot, NWS meteorologist Stefanie Sullivan said.

High temperatures Wednesday are expected to reach 99 degrees in Riverside, 119 in the Coachella Valley, 117 in the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, 92 in Temecula and 102 in Hemet.

The NWS advised that those who work outdoors should avoid the midday sun, wear light, loose-fitting clothing and drink plenty of water.

Nighttime lows will be in the low 80s until Thursday in the Coachella Valley, meaning the minimal cooling at night could pose a health risk to those who don’t have access to air conditioning because the body needs time to cool down from the day’s heat, according to the NWS.

The combination of hot days and warm nights is expected to increase the threat of heat illness, and the NWS urged residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Cooling centers are open daily across the county, providing residents who do not live in climate-controlled environments a free, cool space to relax until the evening hours.

A complete list of cooling centers is available at https://www.capriverside.org/Portals/0/PDF/Cool/2019_Cool_Center_Directory_7_10 _2019.pdf.

Temperatures will decrease significantly on Thursday, with highs in the Coachella Valley expected to drop to 111.