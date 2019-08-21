N.J. Man Arrest with Arsenal of Weapons, Drugs, and Racist Literature

A New Jersey man who had been in a car accident was arrested and charged with having an arsenal of weapons, as well as white supremacist material, after police spotted the weapons while giving him medical treatment, according to a criminal complaint.

Joseph Rubino, 57, was arrested after New Jersey State Police on July 24 noticed various weapons in his vehicle after a traffic accident, New Jersey US Attorney Craig Carpenito said Tuesday.

Police then searched his vehicle and found firearms and ammunition, and a search of his home found more than a dozen more weapons, including a grenade launcher, shotguns, rifles with scopes, silencers and high-capacity magazines.

During the searches, authorities also found white supremacist and racist materials, Carpenito said.

Rubino had a box with clothing and bumper stickers with “SS Bolts,” common white supremacist and neo-Nazi symbols, according to Carpenito. Rubino also had a document called “N****r Owner’s Manual,” containing racist material and purporting to be an instruction manual for owning a slave, authorities said.

Further, police found meth, about three kilograms of marijuana and about 200 cannabis vape cartridges, the complaint shows.

Rubino is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a complaint.

Rubino’s attorney, Daniel Marchese, told CNN that Rubino plans to plead not guilty at a hearing in federal court tomorrow afternoon. He said he has known Rubino for a while and he is not a Nazi sympathizer.

“He is not a racist. He is not a white supremacist. He has no plot to terrorize New Jersey or the country,” he said.

“I believe there are significant due process issues regarding the search and the seizure of the items that were found in his van and then also at his home in Lafayette, New Jersey, and I believe that those two process issues need to be vetted before we pass judgment.”