Two Shooting Victims In Cathedral City ID’d

Authorities Tuesday identified two men who were shot and killed within hours of each other in Cathedral City.

Daniel Venegas, 30, of Cathedral City, was killed Sunday evening on Aliso Road about 50 yards west of Avenida del Yermo, according to the Riverside County Coroner’s Bureau and the Cathedral City Police Department.

Several 911 calls came in about 6:45 p.m. Sunday from people reporting the sound of gunshots in an area of Aliso Road near Avenida Juarez and Avenida del Yermo, Cathedral City police Cmdr. Paul Herrera said.

Police responding to the area found a man — later identified as Venegas — suffering from gunshot wounds, Herrera said.

Paramedics responded, but he was pronounced dead at the scene about 15 minutes after the shooting.

Around 12:50 a.m. Monday — just over six hours later — Cathedral City police received multiple 911 calls about a disturbance in the 68300 block of Madrid Road.

Officers were at the scene within 10 minutes, and found a man on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police began life-saving efforts until paramedics were able to take the victim to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, but the man, later identified as 21-year-old Alberto Rafael Sosa Alvarez, died at the hospital.

Both shootings remained under investigation, and police asked anyone with information to contact them at 760-770-0300, 760-202-2488 or the police department’s website at cathedralcitypolice.com.