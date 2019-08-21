Young Child Left Alone in a Coachella Elementary School Classroom

It’s a new school year, but the year isn’t off to a great start for one 6-year-old boy from Coachella. His mother says he was locked in his classroom with no way of getting out.

6-year-old Mark was excited to get the new school year off to a good start. Instead, the first-grader at Peter Pendleton Elementary School in Coachella is traumatized, “I got left alone from class. I started crying.”

Mark’s mother, Roxanne, says she went to drop off lunch for her son, but she was left sitting in the school’s office for nearly 30 minutes. She says, “they told me, no, he hadn’t shown up.”

Finally, she says Mark did show up…in tears.

“He told me his teacher had locked him inside of a room because he didn’t finish work,” she says.

Roxanne took her 6-year-old home for the day, but returned to the school to get answers from his teacher.

“His teacher said, ‘yes I did tell him to stay in and do his work, I just didn’t think he was going to listen,'” says Roxanne.

NBC Palm Springs reached out to the school’s principal, who declined to comment.

The Coachella Valley Unified School District did release a statement saying the incident is under investigation.

However, Roxanne says she hasn’t received anything from the school and is waiting for an apology, “the only actions I really want to take is just transfer my son to a different school and hope this doesn’t happen again.”